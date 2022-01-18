Actor Dhanush – Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth announce their separation by social media!

Actor Dhanush and his wife Aishwarya, Rajinikanth’s eldest daughter, have announced their decision to divorce.

There is a lot of information circulating on the internet as to what is the reason for their sudden decision.

He has been married to Dhanush and Aishwarya for 18 years. There are two children.

In this regard, he has also published a similar statement on social media pages with only a few words before changing the name of the signing area.

The statement said, “We have been together for 18 years as friends, couples, parents and well-wishers.

In our journey we have been developing, understanding, adjusting and adapting.

Today we stand at the crossroads of our paths. Dhanush and I decided to split up as a couple and decided to take the time to better understand ourselves.

Both have said that please respect our decision and give us the privacy needed to deal with this.

Below this Dhanush, Om Namasivaya, spread love and Aishwarya said “God’s speed” with a smiling emoji saying “always love you so much”.