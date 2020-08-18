பிகினி உடையில் ஆண் நண்பருடன் ஆட்டம் போடும் அமலாபால் – சர்ச்சையை கிளப்பிய வீடியோ.!!

பிகினி உடையில் ஆண் நண்பருடன் ஆட்டம்படும் வீடியோவை வெளியிட்டு சர்ச்சையில் சிக்கியுள்ளார் அமலாபால்.
தமிழ் சினிமாவின் சிந்து சமவெளி என்ற படத்தின் மூலமாக அறிமுகமாகி மைனா என்ற படத்தின் மூலமாக ரசிகர்களை கவர்ந்தவர் அமலா பால்.
தமிழ், தெலுங்கு, மலையாளம் என பல மொழி படங்களில் நடித்து வருகிறார். இயக்குனர் விஜயை காதலித்து திருமணம் செய்து கொண்டு விவாகரத்து பெற்ற இவர் தொடர்ந்து படங்களில் கவர்ச்சியாக நடித்து வருகிறார்.
சமூக வலைதள பக்கங்களில் அடிக்கடி விதவிதமான கவர்ச்சி புகைப்படங்களை வெளியிட்டு வருகிறார்.
அந்த வகையில் தற்போது தன்னுடைய இன்ஸ்டாகிராம் பக்கத்தில் ஆண் நண்பருடன் பீச்சில் கவர்ச்சி ஆட்டம் போட்ட வீடியோவை வெளியிட்டுள்ளார்.
This the first thing I did after the initial lockdown! One of the most important things I learnt during this time is the value of freedom and mobility, my freedom is everything to me. There’s nothing more that makes me happier than being amidst nature with my loved ones by my side and me being my true monkey self. You and I are free to follow our hearts. Know your freedom, know your rights! Happy Independence Day! 🇮🇳 #findyourownmeaningoffreedom #independenceday #india #befree #freedom #monkeychild #freespirit #onlygoodvibes