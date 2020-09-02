 ட்ரான்ஸ்பரண்ட் புடவையில் நடிகையுடன் சூர்யா பாட்டுக்கு கெட்ட ஆட்டம் போட்ட ஜூலி – வீடியோவை நீங்களே பாருங்க.!!

தமிழ் சின்னத்திரையில் உலகநாயகன் கமலஹாசன் தொகுத்து வழங்கிய பிக்பாஸ் நிகழ்ச்சியின் முதல் சீசனில் கலந்து கொண்டவர் ஜூலி என்கிற ஜூலியானா.
இந்த நிகழ்ச்சிக்கு முன்னதாக மெரினா கடற்கரையில் நடந்த ஜல்லிக்கட்டு போராட்டத்தில் கலந்து கொண்ட தமிழக மக்கள் மத்தியில் பிரபலமானவர் தான் இந்த ஜூலி.
ஆனால் பிக்பாஸ் நிகழ்ச்சி வீர தமிழச்சி என பெயரெடுத்த ஜூலியை மோசமான அளவில் பெயரை கெடுத்து வெளியேற்றியது.
பிக் பாஸ் நிகழ்ச்சிக்கு பிறகு ஜூலி சமூக வலைதள பக்கங்களில் எதை பதிவிட்டாலும் அவரை திட்டித் தீர்ப்பதற்கு என்றே ஒரு கூட்டம் இருந்து வருகிறது. தற்போது தான் இந்த நிலை கொஞ்சம் கொஞ்சமாக மாறி வருகிறது.
மேலும் ஜூலியும் சமூக வலைதளப் பக்கங்களில் விதவிதமான போட்டோ ஷூட் புகைப்படங்களை தொடர்ந்து வெளியிட்டு வருகிறார்.
அந்த வகையில் தற்போது இவர் விதவிதமாக போட்டோ ஷூட் நடத்தி வெளியிட்டுள்ள புகைப்படங்கள் ரசிகர்களை வெகுவாக கவர்ந்து வருகிறது.
ஜூலியின் இந்த புகைப்படங்களை பார்த்த ரசிகர்கள் அவர்களது கமெண்ட்டுகளை பதிவு செய்து வருகின்றனர்.
அதேபோல் நடிகை உமா ரியாஸ்கான் உடன் இணைந்து சொடக்கு மேல சொடக்கு போடுது என்ற சூர்யா பாடலுக்கு ட்ரான்ஸ்பரண்ட் புடவை கட்டிக்கொண்டு கெட்ட ஆட்டம் போட்டுள்ளார்.
Love u so much Akka… A sweet human being.. She has become so close to my heart @umariyazkhan
ஜூலியின் உடையை பார்த்த ரசிகர்கள் இதுக்கு எதுக்கு அந்த டிரெஸ் என கிண்டலாக கமெண்ட் அடித்து வருகின்றனர்.
Save the planet… Start to ride a bicycle because once we loose our nature's gift we will loose our life…🚲 #savemotherearth . Photography @harishthoppey Assist – @suresh_rid Assist – @bms_its_me Video @v_mac_photography Editing @aruna.haritha_vmac
A positive attitude really makes dreams come true – it did for me😊 Makeup and hairstyle : @la_trend_bridal_studio Mua : @poorni_gopi DOP :@vic_mac_on Photography: @v_mac_photography Editing : @aruna.haritha_vmac
Live your life… Live for urself..🏍🍓 . . . DOP @dc_studiosofficial Editing @dc_studiosofficial Makeup @keerthi_hairandmakeup Costume @sthua_klothing & @bridesmadestore