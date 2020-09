கருப்பு நிற பெயிண்ட் அடித்து ஆளே மாறிய ஜூலி, ஆனா செம அழகு – வைரலாகும் புகைப்படங்கள் இதோ.!!

View this post on Instagram

Hating people because of their color is wrong. Black is also a color and this is a small dedication to our brothers and sisters #blacklivesmatter. And as the history says painting body and face as black is offensive but this little creativity is not to hurt anyone personally and not to make fun but instead stand up happy with a black face supporting every brothers and sisters who have gone through racisism.. . . . Photography : @v_mac_photography DOP: @vic_mack_on Assist : @arunaharitha_vmac Makeup and hairstyle : @la_trend_bridal_studio Editor : @muralidharan_dimple_king_ Concept : @mariajuliana_official