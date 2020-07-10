33 C
Chennai
10th July 2020
Trending now

முதன் முறையாக பிக் பாஸ் லாஸ்லியா…

கடந்த இரண்டு வாரங்களில் மொத்தம் 21…

வனிதா பீட்டர் திருமண அழைப்பிதழ். 27ம்…

அஜித் கீழே விழுந்த வீடியோ! பலரையும்…

திரைத்துறையில் நுழைந்தது முதல் இறப்பு வரை…

இணையத்தில் செம்ம வைரலாகும் ரம்யா கிருஷ்ணனின்…

தமிழகத்தில் பிகில் படத்தை பின்னுக்கு தள்ளி…

ரஜினிக்கு பிறகு ரூ 100 கோடி…

அவரை பிரிந்ததற்காக ஒருமணிநேரம் அழுதேன் –…

120 கோடி சம்பளம்.. ரஜினி, விஜய்யை…

Tamilstar
News Tamil News

பிக்பாஸ் ரம்யாவுக்கு குழந்தை பிறந்தாச்சு! அம்மாவான கணவருடனும், குழந்தையுடனும் வெளியிட்ட மகிழ்ச்சி புகைப்படம்

by admin019

பிக்பாஸ் நிகழ்ச்சியின் சீசன் 2 ல் பங்கேற்ற போட்டியாளர்களில் ஒருவர் என்.எஸ்.கே.ரம்யா. இருந்த நாட்கள் வரை நேர்மையாக இருந்தவர் என பெயரோடு வெளியேவந்தார். வீட்டில் நடந்த சண்டை சச்சரவுகள் பிடிக்காததால் நிகழ்ச்சியை விட்டு வெளியேறினார்.

ரம்யாவுக்கு பெரும் ரசிகர்கள் கூட்டம் இருக்கிறது. தமிழ், தெலுங்கு, கன்னடம், மலையாளம் என 400 க்கும் அதிகமான பாடல்களை படங்களில் பாடியுள்ளார்.

இந்நிலையில் ரம்யா நடிகர் சத்யா என்பவரை கடந்த வருடம் திருமணம் செய்துகொண்டார். இந்நிலையில் அவருக்கு குழந்தை பிறந்துள்ளது. இந்த மகிழ்ச்சியான செய்தியை ரம்யா இன்ஸ்டாகிராமில் பதிவிட்டுள்ளார்.

ரசிகர்கள், ரசிகைகள் பலரும் அவருக்கு வாழ்த்துக்கள் கூறி வருகின்றனர்.