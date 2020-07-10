பிக்பாஸ் ரம்யாவுக்கு குழந்தை பிறந்தாச்சு! அம்மாவான கணவருடனும், குழந்தையுடனும் வெளியிட்ட மகிழ்ச்சி புகைப்படம்

பிக்பாஸ் நிகழ்ச்சியின் சீசன் 2 ல் பங்கேற்ற போட்டியாளர்களில் ஒருவர் என்.எஸ்.கே.ரம்யா. இருந்த நாட்கள் வரை நேர்மையாக இருந்தவர் என பெயரோடு வெளியேவந்தார். வீட்டில் நடந்த சண்டை சச்சரவுகள் பிடிக்காததால் நிகழ்ச்சியை விட்டு வெளியேறினார்.
ரம்யாவுக்கு பெரும் ரசிகர்கள் கூட்டம் இருக்கிறது. தமிழ், தெலுங்கு, கன்னடம், மலையாளம் என 400 க்கும் அதிகமான பாடல்களை படங்களில் பாடியுள்ளார்.
இந்நிலையில் ரம்யா நடிகர் சத்யா என்பவரை கடந்த வருடம் திருமணம் செய்துகொண்டார். இந்நிலையில் அவருக்கு குழந்தை பிறந்துள்ளது. இந்த மகிழ்ச்சியான செய்தியை ரம்யா இன்ஸ்டாகிராமில் பதிவிட்டுள்ளார்.
ரசிகர்கள், ரசிகைகள் பலரும் அவருக்கு வாழ்த்துக்கள் கூறி வருகின்றனர்.
Hello Everyone! 🙂 A lot of you have been asking me why I’ve put on so much weight… over and over again! 😀 And I’ve been answering those questions saying that I will share the news soon and here it is! I’m happy to share with you all that I delivered a baby recently and that’s mostly why…..! ❤️ And ofcourse I am gonna concentrate on my health and workouts after this. And a big thanks to @bharat_raj_official who’s agreed to help me with this! ❤️ @sathya_actor @bratzlife_by_bharat #happyme #momlife #motivated