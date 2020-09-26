27 C
26th September 2020
பாலிவுட் நடிகர்கள் ஷாருக் கான், சல்மான் கான், அமீர் கான் உள்ளிட்ட மூவரும் எஸ்.பி.பி மறைவு குறித்து கண்ணீர் பதிவு

by admin08

எஸ்.பி.பாலசுப்ரமணியம் இந்திய சினிமாவின் மிக பாடகராக விளங்கியவர், இவரின் குரலுக்கு உலகம் முழுவதுமே ரசிகர்கள் உள்ளனர்.

கொரோனா தொற்று காரணத்தினால் சென்னை MGM மருத்துவமனையில் அனுமதிக்கப்பட்டு, பின்னர் கொரோனா சோதனை நெகடிவ் என வந்தது.

ஆனாலும் அவர் மருத்துவமனையிலே அனுமதிக்கப்பட்டு இருந்தார், நேற்று திடீரென்று இவரின் உடல்நிலை மோசமானதாக அறிக்கை வெளியானது.

அதனை தொடர்ந்து இன்று பாடும் நிலா எஸ்.பி.பாலசுப்ரமணியம் மறைந்ததாக அறிவிக்கப்பட்டது. இதனால் பலரும் மிகுந்த சோகத்தில் ஆழ்ந்தனர்.

இந்திய திரையுலகை சேர்ந்த பல நட்சத்திரங்களும் இவரின் மறைவு குறித்து வருத்தம் தெரிவித்து

வருகின்றனர்.

அந்த வகையில் தற்போது ஷாருக் கான், சல்மான் கான், அமீர் கான் உள்ளிட்ட மூவரும் எஸ்.பி.பி யின் மறைவு குறித்து வருத்தம் தெரிவித்துள்னர்.