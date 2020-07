ராதிகாவின் சித்தி – 2 சீரியலில் வில்லியாக நடிக்கவுள்ள பிரபல நடிகை!

View this post on Instagram

Happy to inform you tat I hav joined Chithi 2 as negative lead,Thankyou so much Radhika mam,Radaan and suntv for choosing me for this charecter and for trusting me.. tqsm @useeshopapp for continuing ur journey with me,for providing wonderful sarees❤️ Blouse designing and stitching by @rasidhadesigner .Jewellery by @vashyaa_designs @useeshopapp @sujaas_studios66 . Am expecting the same love and support from all my followers and friends ❤️🤞🏻#chithi2#suntv#villi#radaan#happyme#