17th October 2020
சினிமா செய்திகள்

பைக்கில் செம கெத்தாக ஊர் சுற்றும் மாளவிகா மோகனன் – வைரலாகும் புகைப்படங்கள்.!!

by admin035

தமிழ் சினிமாவில் முன்னணி நடிகையாக வலம் வருபவர் மாளவிகா மோகனன். இவர் சூப்பர் ஸ்டார் ரஜினிகாந்த் நடிப்பில் வெளியான பேட்டை திரைப்படத்தின் ஒரு முக்கிய வேடத்தில் நடித்திருந்தார்.

இந்த படத்தை தொடர்ந்து தளபதி விஜய்க்கு ஜோடியாக மாஸ்டர் படத்தில் நடித்துள்ளார். இப்படத்தை இயக்குனர் லோகேஷ் கனகராஜ் இயக்கி உள்ளார்.

சமூக வலைதளப் பக்கங்களில் அடிக்கடி விதவிதமாக போட்டோ ஷூட் நடத்தி அந்த புகைப்படங்களை வெளியிட்டு வருகிறார்.

அந்த வகையில் தற்போது பைக்கில் லடாக் பகுதியில் ரைடு சென்ற புகைப்படத்தை இணையத்தில் வெளியிட்டு உள்ளார். இந்த புகைப்படங்கள் செம வைரலாகி லைக்குகளை குவித்து வருகின்றன.