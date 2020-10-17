பைக்கில் செம கெத்தாக ஊர் சுற்றும் மாளவிகா மோகனன் – வைரலாகும் புகைப்படங்கள்.!!

View this post on Instagram

I’ve experienced my most thrilling moments of riding in surreal and stunning landscapes of Ladakh, and over the last couple of years the mighty Himalayas have become my favourite place to wander around exploring with a bike. While a car, obviously, is always a more stable choice, the adrenaline rush of being on a bike, taking in the air of a place, feeling the wind(/rain/sometimes even hail(ouch)) on my face is the most alive I’ve ever felt. Eagerly waiting for things to go back to normal so I can get back on my 🏍 💨 ⛰ #royalenfieldlovers