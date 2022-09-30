பொன்னியின் செல்வன் படம் எப்படி இருக்கு? இதோ ட்விட்டர் விமர்சனங்கள்

தமிழ் சினிமாவின் முன்னணி இயக்குனராக வலம் வருபவர் மணிரத்தினம். இவரது இயக்கத்தில் கனவு திரைப்படமாக வெளியாகி உள்ளது பொன்னியின் செல்வன்.
ஜெயம் ரவி, சியான் விக்ரம், கார்த்தி திரிஷா ஐஸ்வர்யா ராய் என எக்கச்சக்கமான திருவிழா பிரபலங்கள் இணைந்து இந்த படத்தில் நடித்துள்ளனர்.
உலகம் முழுவதும் பல்வேறு மொழிகளில் இந்த திரைப்படம் வெளியாகி உள்ள நிலையில் படம் எப்படி இருக்கு என்பது குறித்த ட்விட்டர் விமர்சனங்கள் வெளியாகி உள்ளன.
#PonniyinSelvanFDFS #Ps1 Worth watch it on big screen. What a visuals. Bring it on for part2. Book readers will be fully satisfied. New comers will go repeated.
— Santhosh (@Santhos43177339) September 30, 2022
Wakkali ithaan padam 🥵🔥🔥🔥 seriously verithanam ! Easily one of the vest classical film ever in Indian cinema . Bahubali can’teven touch this #PonniyinSelvanFDFS#PS1 #PonniyinSelvan
— [email protected]💗𝓥𝓲𝓳𝓪𝔂👑 (@Arvinthn1) September 30, 2022
#PonniyinSelvanFDFS wonderful art work #thottadharani. amazing camera work #ravivarman. ultimate background score @arrahman most of all the bestest captain #ManiRatnam he did a complete justice to the novel.. #PonniyanSelvan #PonniyinSelvanReview
— kumaran (@imrealOffl) September 30, 2022
