பொன்னியின் செல்வன் படம் எப்படி இருக்கு? இதோ ட்விட்டர் விமர்சனங்கள்

by jothika lakshu090
Ponniyin Selvan Twitter Review

தமிழ் சினிமாவின் முன்னணி இயக்குனராக வலம் வருபவர் மணிரத்தினம். இவரது இயக்கத்தில் கனவு திரைப்படமாக வெளியாகி உள்ளது பொன்னியின் செல்வன்.

ஜெயம் ரவி, சியான் விக்ரம், கார்த்தி திரிஷா ஐஸ்வர்யா ராய் என எக்கச்சக்கமான திருவிழா பிரபலங்கள் இணைந்து இந்த படத்தில் நடித்துள்ளனர்.

உலகம் முழுவதும் பல்வேறு மொழிகளில் இந்த திரைப்படம் வெளியாகி உள்ள நிலையில் படம் எப்படி இருக்கு என்பது குறித்த ட்விட்டர் விமர்சனங்கள் வெளியாகி உள்ளன.

