காதலருடன் நெருக்கமாக இருக்கும் புகைப்படத்தை வெளியிட்ட பூனம் பாஜ்வா

தமிழ் சினிமாவில் சேவல், தெனாவட்டு, துரோகி, அரண்மனை 2, குப்பத்து ராஜா உள்ளிட்ட படங்களில் நடித்தவர் பூனம் பாஜ்வா. இவர் தெலுங்கு, மலையாளம், கன்னடம் மொழி படங்களிலும் நடித்துள்ளார்.

படம் வாய்ப்பு அதிகம் இல்லாததால் சமூக வலைத்தளத்தில் கவர்ச்சி புகைப்படங்களை வெளியிட்டு வந்தார்.

தற்போது பூனம் பாஜ்வா தனது இன்ஸ்டாகிராம் பக்கத்தில் அவரது வாழ்க்கைத்துணை குறித்து பதிவிட்டுள்ளார். சுனில் ரெட்டி எனும் அவருக்கு பிறந்தநாள் வாழ்த்துக்களை பதிவிட்டுள்ள பூனம், அவருடனான காதல் குறித்து மனம் திறந்துள்ளார்.

மேலும் இருவரும் நெருக்கமாக எடுத்து கொண்ட புகைப்படங்களையும் அவர் பதிவிட்டுள்ளார். இந்த புகைப்படங்களை பார்த்த ரசிகர்கள் பாஜ்வாவுக்கு வாழ்த்துக்கள் தெரிவித்து வருகின்றனர். இந்த புகைப்படங்கள் சமூக வலைதளங்களில் வைரலாகி வருகிறது.