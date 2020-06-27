நடிகை சனம் ஷெட்டியின் அதிரடி நடவடிக்கை! புகைப்படத்துடன் வெளியிட்ட பதிவு – மனித உரிமைகள் ஆணையத்தில் புகார்

View this post on Instagram

I have officially registered my complaint against the accused police officers in the Jeyraj and Bennicks case (the name was wrongly mentioned earlier by the press now corrected) with the Human Rights Commission of India. . Dear friends I request all of you to raise the complaint which will certainly increase chances for effective action in the issue🙏 . The link for web complaint registration as below: https://hrcnet.nic.in/HRCNet/public/webcomplaint.aspx Please use the weblink to fill in details and submit. Check my story to goto the link directly. . You will receive an sms as registration confirmation. Names, place and incident details can be found in all the news writeups regarding the issue. . #justiceforjeyrajandfenix #murdercharges #humanrightscommission #humanrightscomplaint #doyourbit