Simbu clashes with Actor Vijay again! The film competes with the Beast

Actor Simbu has lost weight and given a good kick through the Maanaadu (conference) film. The film became a big hit and he is accumulating various film opportunities next. It was also recently reported that his salary, which was in single digit, has also been changed to double digit.

Simbu, who currently has several films in his hand, is currently starring in Gautham Vasudev Menon’s “Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu“. The film is being produced by Vels Film International.

In this case, a new information has been released about the release date of the film. It is almost certain that Simbu will clash with actor Vijay again. The Vijay’s Beast movie has been announced for release in April, but the “Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu” movie has also been announced for release in April.

This raises the question of whether the Vijay Simbu clash will take place for the third time. Simbu is currently clashing with Vijay for the third time as the films Thuppakki – Podaa Podi and Master – Eeswaran have already clashed.