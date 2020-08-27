பிரபல தொலைக்காட்சி தொகுப்பாளர் ரம்யாவா இது? சிறு வயதில் எப்படி உள்ளார் பாருங்க

தொலைக்காட்சி தொகுப்பாளர்களில் மிகவும் பிரபலமானவர் V.J.ரம்யா. தொகுப்பாளர் டி.டிக்கு பிறகு இவர் தான் மிகவும் பிரபலமாக உள்ளார்.
மேலும் தற்போது ரம்யா திரைப்படங்களிலும் நடித்து வருகிறார். ஆடை, கேம் ஓவர் உள்ளிட்ட திரைப்படங்களில் நடித்து பலரின் பாராட்டுகளை பெற்றுள்ளார்.
அதுமட்டுமில்லாமல் இயக்குனர் லோகேஷ் கனகராஜ் இயக்கத்தில் தளபதி விஜய்யுடன் மாஸ்டர் திரைப்படத்திலும் நடித்துள்ளார்.
இந்நிலையில் தனது சமூக வலைத்தளங்களில் எப்போதும் ஆக்டீவாக இருந்து வரும் ரம்யா, அவ்வப்போது அவரின் புகைப்படங்களை பதிவிட்டு வருகிறார்.
மேலும் தற்போது அவரின் சிறு வயதில் எடுக்கப்பட்ட புகைப்படம் ஒன்றை பதிவிட்டு உள்ளார்.
